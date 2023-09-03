Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 3, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Midnight Bargain
$3.99 The Midnight Bargain by C. L. Polk
Little Secrets
$2.99 Little Secrets by Jennifer Hillier
The Lies You Told
$1.99 The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce
The Good Girl
$2.99 The Good Girl by Mary Kubica
Thus Was Adonis Murdered
$1.99 Thus Was Adonis Murdered by Sarah Caudwell
The Darwin Affair
$1.99 The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason
The Imperfects
$2.99 The Imperfects by Amy Meyerson
The Vanishing Deep
$2.99 The Vanishing Deep by Astrid Scholte
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

I Am Still Alive
$2.99 I Am Still Alive by Kate Alice Marshall
The Accomplice
$1.99 The Accomplice by Lisa Lutz
Whistleblower
$2.99 Whistleblower by Tess Gerritsen
Watch Me Disappear
$1.99 Watch Me Disappear by Janelle Brown
Previous Daily Deals

The Haunting of Ashburn House
$0.99 The Haunting of Ashburn House by Darcy Coates
The Shiver Series
$1.99 The Shiver Series by Maggie Stiefvater
Arsenic and Adobo
$1.99 Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala
56 Days
$1.99 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard
