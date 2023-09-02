Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 2, 2023 Deals Sep 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99 The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey Get This Deal $2.99 Written in the Stars by Aisha Saeed Get This Deal $2.99 I Am Still Alive by Kate Alice Marshall Get This Deal $1.99 The Accomplice by Lisa Lutz Get This Deal $2.99 Whistleblower by Tess Gerritsen Get This Deal $1.99 Watch Me Disappear by Janelle Brown Get This Deal $3.99 The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer Get This Deal $2.99 Shelter by Harlan Coben Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas Get This Deal $1.99 You Will Know Me by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $1.99 The Thief of Memory by Sunyi Dean Get This Deal $2.99 Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99 The Haunting of Ashburn House by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $1.99 The Shiver Series by Maggie Stiefvater Get This Deal $1.99 Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala Get This Deal $1.99 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 20 Most Influential Fantasy Books of the Last 10 Years 10 Books You Didn't Know Were Getting Adapted 8 Upcoming Nonfiction Books to Get You Excited About Fall 8 Fantasy Books with "No Rules, Just Vibes" Magic Systems September 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Our Blue Ribbon List of Books for BLUEY Fans of All Ages