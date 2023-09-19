Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Lonely Hearts Book Club
$2.99 The Lonely Hearts Book Club by Lucy Gilmore
H Is for Hawk
$3.99 H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald
The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy
$1.99 The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy by Mackenzi Lee
Raybearer
$2.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Goldilocks
$2.99 Goldilocks by Laura Lam
Mexican Gothic
$4.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Untethered Sky
$2.99 Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee
Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine
$1.99 Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

What My Bones Know
$4.99 What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo
Better Than Fiction
$2.99 Better Than Fiction by Alexa Martin
Breath
$2.99 Breath by James Nestor
All Adults Here
$1.99 All Adults Here by Emma Straub
Previous Daily Deals

The Need
$1.99 The Need by Helen Phillips
The Appeal
$1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett
The Fiancée Farce
$1.99 The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur
Forbidden City
$4.99 Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua
