Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for September 19, 2023 Deals Sep 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Lonely Hearts Book Club by Lucy Gilmore $3.99 H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald $1.99 The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy by Mackenzi Lee $2.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko $2.99 Goldilocks by Laura Lam $4.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia $2.99 Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee $1.99 Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo $2.99 Better Than Fiction by Alexa Martin $2.99 Breath by James Nestor $1.99 All Adults Here by Emma Straub Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Need by Helen Phillips $1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett $1.99 The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur $4.99 Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua