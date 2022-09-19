Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 19, 2022 Deals Sep 19, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Flatiron Books, publisher of NINTH HOUSE by Leigh BardugoToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 Salvage The Bones by Jesmyn Ward Get This Deal $1.99 The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela Get This Deal $2.99 The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz Get This Deal $2.99 Mr. Splitfoot by Samantha Hunt Get This Deal $1.99 Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron Get This Deal $2.99 The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Salt by Monique Truong Get This Deal $1.99 Starry-Eyed Love by Helena Hunting Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Autumnal by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan Get This Deal $1.99 Henry and June by Anaïs Nin Get This Deal $1.99 The Citadel of Weeping Pearls by Aliette de Bodard Get This Deal $3.99 Coyote America by Dan Flores Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley Get This Deal $1.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen Get This Deal $2.99 So Brave, Young, and Handsome by Leif Enger Get This Deal $0.99 The Best Girls by Min Jin Lee Get This Deal You Might Also Like Why I’m Not Impressed By How Many Books You’ve Read 10 Authors Like Colleen Hoover The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel 3 Queer Historical YA Novels Hitting Shelves This Fall 12 Exciting Books About Women Over 50 Longlists Announced for 2022 National Book Awards