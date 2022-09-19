Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 19, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Salvage The Bones
$3.99 Salvage The Bones by Jesmyn Ward
The Town of Babylon
$1.99 The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela 
The Latecomer
$2.99 The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Mr. Splitfoot
$2.99 Mr. Splitfoot by Samantha Hunt 
Cinderella Is Dead
$1.99 Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
The Bird King
$2.99 The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson 
The Book of Salt
$2.99 The Book of Salt by Monique Truong
Starry-Eyed Love
$1.99 Starry-Eyed Love by Helena Hunting 
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Autumnal
$2.99 Autumnal by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan
Henry and June
$1.99 Henry and June by Anaïs Nin
The Citadel of Weeping Pearls
$1.99 The Citadel of Weeping Pearls by Aliette de Bodard
Coyote America
$3.99 Coyote America by Dan Flores
Previous Daily Deals

Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance
$1.99 Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley
Skin of the Sea
$1.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
So Brave, Young, and Handsome
$2.99 So Brave, Young, and Handsome by Leif Enger
The Best Girls
$0.99 The Best Girls by Min Jin Lee
