Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 13, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Today's Featured Deals

Deacon King Kong
$2.99 Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Magic Lessons
$2.99 Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman
Moonflower Murders
$2.99 Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horowitz
Pumpkin
$2.99 Pumpkin by Julie Murphy
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry
$1.99 Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney
The Truth Hurts
$1.99 The Truth Hurts by Rebecca Reid
Previous Daily Deals

The Return by Rachel Harrison for $2.99

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi for $2.99

The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri for $2.99

Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99

Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson for $1.99

The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix for $1.99

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes for $2.99

Fight or Flight by Samantha Young for $1.99

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99

The Amberlough Dossier: Amberlough, Armistice, Amnesty by Laura Elena Donnelly for $2.99

The Ascendant Trilogy: The Tiger's Daughter, The Phoenix Empress, The Warrior Moon by K. Arsenault Rivera for $4.99

