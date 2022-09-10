Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 10, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Today's Featured Deals

Burial Rites
$2.99 Burial Rites by Hannah Kent
Meet Me at the Museum
$2.99 Meet Me at the Museum by Anne Youngson
I Came As a Shadow
$2.99 I Came As a Shadow by John Thompson
The Last Stone
$3.99 The Last Stone by Mark Bowden
The Perfect Fake Date
$1.99 The Perfect Fake Date by Naima Simone
Wylding Hall
$1.99 Wylding Hall by Elizabeth Hand
I, Rigoberta Menchú
$2.99 I, Rigoberta Menchú by Rigoberta Menchú
Hunting Game
$2.99 Hunting Game by Helene Tursten
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

In a Sunburned Country
$1.99 In a Sunburned Country by Bill Bryson
The Whale
$1.99 The Whale by Philip Hoare
Long Life: Essays and Other Writings
$2.99 Long Life: Essays and Other Writings by Mary Oliver
The House of Broken Angels
$3.99 The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea
Previous Daily Deals

Magic Lessons
$1.99 Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman
Tess of the Road
$1.99 Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman
The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu
$1.99 The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu by Joshua Hammer
The Magicians Trilogy
$2.99 The Magicians Trilogy by Lev Grossman
