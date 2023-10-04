Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 4, 2023 Deals Oct 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Agatha Christie, et al Get This Deal $1.99 The Perfect Nanny by Leila Slimani Get This Deal $6.99 Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker, Wendy Xu Get This Deal $5.99 A Twisted Love Story by Samantha Downing Get This Deal $1.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $2.99 What Kind of Mother by Clay Chapman Get This Deal $3.99 A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $2.99 Our Dark Duet by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $1.99 Hell Followed with Us by Andrew Joseph White Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 The Satapur Moonstone by Sujata Massey Get This Deal $3.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley Get This Deal $1.99 I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane Get This Deal $1.99 The Lightest Object in the Universe by Kimi Eisele Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 20 Best Debut Fantasy Books Ever Written YA Author Echo Brown Dies at 39 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 20 Must Read Mystery Books as Recommended by Mystery Writers The Best New Book Releases Out October 3, 2023 10 New Knockout Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Landing October 2023