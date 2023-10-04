Riot Headline Agatha Christie Books On Sale Today for $2!
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Marple: Twelve New Mysteries
$2.99 Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Agatha Christie, et al
Get This Deal
The Perfect Nanny
$1.99 The Perfect Nanny by Leila Slimani
Get This Deal
Silver Nitrate
$6.99 Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
Mooncakes
$2.99 Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker, Wendy Xu
Get This Deal
A Twisted Love Story
$5.99 A Twisted Love Story by Samantha Downing
Get This Deal
The Kiss Curse
$1.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
Get This Deal
What Kind of Mother
$2.99 What Kind of Mother by Clay Chapman
Get This Deal
A Natural History of Dragons
$3.99 A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Sea of Tranquility
$1.99 Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Get This Deal
Our Dark Duet
$2.99 Our Dark Duet by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward book cover
Hell Followed with Us 
$1.99 Hell Followed with Us  by Andrew Joseph White
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Satapur Moonstone
$3.99 The Satapur Moonstone by Sujata Massey
Get This Deal
Firekeeper's Daughter
$3.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Get This Deal
I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself
$1.99 I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane
Get This Deal
The Lightest Object in the Universe
$1.99 The Lightest Object in the Universe by Kimi Eisele
Get This Deal