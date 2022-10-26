Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 26, 2022 Deals Oct 26, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $5.99 The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh Get This Deal $1.99 The Escape Room by Megan Goldin Get This Deal $2.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec Get This Deal $1.99 I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats by Francesco Marciuliano Get This Deal $1.99 Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty Get This Deal $3.99 The Dreamblood Duology by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $1.99 My (Underground) American Dream by Julissa Arce Get This Deal $1.99 With Love from London by Sarah Jio Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel Get This Deal $2.99 The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass Get This Deal $1.99 Ready Player One by Ernest Cline Get This Deal $1.99 The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $2.99 Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian Get This Deal $1.99 HausMagick by Erica Feldmann Get This Deal $1.99 Deacon King Kong by James McBride Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers The 50 Scariest Books Of All Time 25 Must-Read Horror Collections and Anthologies The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon The Top 10 YA Books of the Year, According to Teenagers Amazon Changes Kindle eBook Return Policy, Ends Lending Between Kindle Users, and More