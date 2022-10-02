Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 2, 2022 Deals Oct 2, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Yen PressToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Yen Press. Today's Featured Deals $5.99 The Winter of the Witch by Katherine Arden Get This Deal $4.99 So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo Get This Deal $4.99 Kindred by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $5.99 Rising Strong by Brené Brown Get This Deal $3.99 The Caves of Steel by Isaac Asimov Get This Deal $5.99 Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee Get This Deal $5.99 Mean Baby by Selma Blair Get This Deal $5.99 I'll Be You by Janelle Brown Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $4.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams Get This Deal $2.99 Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood Get This Deal $3.99 Her Royal Spyness by Rhys Bowen Get This Deal $4.99 Good Rich People by Eliza Jane Brazier Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Mr. Malcolm's List by Suzanne Allain Get This Deal $3.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch Get This Deal $1.99 Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest Get This Deal $5.99 The Girl in the Tower by Katherine Arden Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Compelling Series Where Book 2 is Even Better Than the First Love ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING? Read These Books The Most Popular Horror Novels of the Past 5 Years, According to Goodreads 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 20 Must-Read Witchy Mysteries & Thrillers 10 of the Best Goodreads Reviewers to Follow