Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 2, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Today's Featured Deals

The Winter of the Witch
$5.99 The Winter of the Witch by Katherine Arden
So You Want to Talk About Race
$4.99 So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
Kindred
$4.99 Kindred by Octavia E. Butler
Rising Strong
$5.99 Rising Strong by Brené Brown
The Caves of Steel
$3.99 The Caves of Steel by Isaac Asimov
Jade Legacy
$5.99 Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee
Mean Baby
$5.99 Mean Baby by Selma Blair
I'll Be You
$5.99 I'll Be You by Janelle Brown
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

While Justice Sleeps
$4.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
Alias Grace
$2.99 Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood
Her Royal Spyness
$3.99 Her Royal Spyness by Rhys Bowen
Good Rich People
$4.99 Good Rich People by Eliza Jane Brazier
Previous Daily Deals

Mr. Malcolm's List
$2.99 Mr. Malcolm's List by Suzanne Allain
The Lies of Locke Lamora
$3.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch
Grave Reservations
$1.99 Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
The Girl in the Tower
$5.99 The Girl in the Tower by Katherine Arden
