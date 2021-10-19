Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 19, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Final Girls by Riley Sager for $1.99
Old Man's War by John Scalzi for $2.99
Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered by Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark for $2.99
The Extraordinaries by T.J. Klune for $2.99
The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee for $2.99
Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan for $3.99
You Know Me Well by David Levithan and Nina LaCour for $1.99
Beloved by Toni Morrison for $1.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99
The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish for $1.99
The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova for $5.99
The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang by $3.99
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson for $1.99
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall for $1.99
The Shadows by Alex North for $2.99
Graceling by Kristin Cashore for $3.99
I'm Not Dying with You Tonight by Kimberly Jones, Gilly Segal for $1.99
The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters by Balli Kaur Jaswal for $1.99
Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige for $1.99
The Sherlock Holmes Book by DK for $1.99
Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens by Marieke Nijkamp (editor) for $2.99
The Project by Courtney Summers for $2.99
A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99
Merry Spinster by Daniel M. Lavery for $2.99
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers for $1.99
Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99
(Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen (editor) for $1.99
Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $2.99
These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall for $4.99
Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99