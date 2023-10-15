Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 15, 2023 Deals Oct 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue Get This Deal $2.99 The Keeper of Night by Kylie Lee Baker Get This Deal $4.99 Can't We Talk about Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast Get This Deal $1.99 The Girls by Emma Cline Get This Deal $1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $3.74 Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake by Sarah MacLean Get This Deal $1.99 The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson Get This Deal $2.99 The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $5.99 The Cold Millions by Jess Walter Get This Deal $1.99 When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $5.99 On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton Get This Deal $1.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Library at Mount Char by Scott Hawkins Get This Deal $1.99 The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez Get This Deal $1.99 Drowned Country by Emily Tesh Get This Deal $2.99 The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Science Fiction Books that Mix in Medieval Elements 10 Dark and Twisted Fairy Tale Retellings 8 Horror Reads That Made My Skin Crawl What Else Do Parents Who Believe Librarians Should Be Prosecuted for Library Materials Think?: Book Censorship News, October 13, 2023 6 Extremely Disturbing Books You HAVE to Read For $150,000, You Could Own a Former Carnegie Library (But It Needs Work!)