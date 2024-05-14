8 of the Most Polarizing Horror Novels

Riot Headline Paperbacks and Hardcovers On Sale On Amazon for 50% Off (UPDATED May 14)
Hello and welcome to Tuesday! However your day is starting off, it could be worse: you could be one of the Netflix executives who thinks a Wonka-inspired reality show is a good idea.

🥇 Here are the bestselling books of the week, according to all the lists.

📚 Bust your TBR with the week’s best new book releases.

🧜‍♀️ We’ve got gadgets and gizmos aplenty, we’ve got whozits and whatzits galore. You want mermaid books? We’ve got…not quite 20.

😱 Afraid of conflict? Stay away from these polarizing horror novels.

🍿 Today’s screen-to-page feature: 10 moving and fantastical books like Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron.

🏳️‍🌈 Don’t miss these 7 must-read new LGBTQ+ books out this week.

🏆 Congratulations to all of the winners of the 2024 Barnes & Noble Children’s & Young Adult Book Award!

🎧 Can’t decide what to read next? The All the Books podcast is here to help.