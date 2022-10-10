Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 10, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Night Watchman
$2.99 The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
Conversations With Friends
$4.99 Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney
Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words
$1.99 Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words by Annika Sharma
The Yellow House
$1.99 The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom
Something New Under The Sun
$4.99 Something New Under The Sun by Alexandra Kleeman
Sex Cult Nun
$1.99 Sex Cult Nun by Faith Jones
Summer Sons
$2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Cleopatra
$3.99 Cleopatra by Stacy Schiff 
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Ritual
$2.99 The Ritual by Adam Nevill
The Cider House Rules
$1.99 The Cider House Rules by John Irving
Freak
$1.99 Freak by Jennifer Hillier
We Lie Here
$2.49 We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall
Previous Daily Deals

The Twisted Ones
$1.99 The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher 
Fever
$1.99 Fever by Mary Beth Keane 
Witches of America
$2.99 Witches of America by Alex Mar
Reclaim the Stars
$2.99 Reclaim the Stars by Zoraida Córdova
