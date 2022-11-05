Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 5, 2022 Deals Nov 5, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Redshirts by John Scalzi Get This Deal $2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster Get This Deal $1.99 The Distant Hours by Kate Morton Get This Deal $2.49 Embers on the Wind by Lisa Williamson Rosenberg Get This Deal $1.99 Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu Get This Deal $1.99 The Wolf and the Watchman: 1793 by Niklas Natt och Dag Get This Deal $1.99 So Cold the River by Michael Koryta Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $2.99 Bibliophile: Diverse Spines by Jamise Harper and Jane Mount Get This Deal $1.99 The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams Get This Deal $1.99 Husband Material by Alexis Hall Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal $2.99 Under Lock & Skeleton Key by Gigi Pandian Get This Deal $1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $1.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker Get This Deal You Might Also Like 13 November Mystery, Thrillers, and True Crime Releases "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 10 Horror Books Coming Out This Month That Will Thrill and Chill Quiz: What Literary Family Would You Be a Part of? Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now