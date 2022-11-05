Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 5, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Redshirts
$2.99 Redshirts by John Scalzi
What's Mine and Yours
$2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
The Distant Hours
$1.99 The Distant Hours by Kate Morton
Embers on the Wind
$2.49 Embers on the Wind by Lisa Williamson Rosenberg
Silent in the Grave
$1.99 Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn
The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu
The Wolf and the Watchman: 1793
$1.99 The Wolf and the Watchman: 1793 by Niklas Natt och Dag
So Cold the River
$1.99 So Cold the River by Michael Koryta
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Mapping the Interior
$2.99 Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones
Bibliophile: Diverse Spines
$2.99 Bibliophile: Diverse Spines by Jamise Harper and Jane Mount
The Dictionary of Lost Words
$1.99 The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
Husband Material
$1.99 Husband Material by Alexis Hall
Previous Daily Deals

Ring Shout
$2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
Under Lock & Skeleton Key
$2.99 Under Lock & Skeleton Key by Gigi Pandian
My Heart Is a Chainsaw
$1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones 
The Cherry Robbers
$1.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker
