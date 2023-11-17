Riot Headline The Best Books of 2023
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 17, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Romantic Comedy
$1.99 Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
Joy of Cooking
$2.99 Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer et al.
The Holiday Trap
$1.99 The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish
Woman, Eating
$2.99 Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda
This Book is Anti-Racist
$4.99 This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell & Aurelia Durand
City of the Beasts
$2.99 City of the Beasts by Isabel Allende
Chinatown Pretty
$1.99 Chinatown Pretty by Valerie Luu & Andria Lo
Devotions
$1.99 Devotions by Mary Oliver
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Bibliophile: Diverse Spines
$1.99 Bibliophile: Diverse Spines by Jane Mount & Jamise Harper
Her Majesty's Royal Coven
$2.99 Her Majesty's Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
Unnatural Magic
$4.99 Unnatural Magic by C. M. Waggoner
A Short History of Nearly Everything
$2.99 A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson
Previous Daily Deals

How Can I Help You?
$6.99 How Can I Help You? by Laura Sims
Red, White & Royal Blue
$2.99 Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Time Is A Mother
$4.99 Time Is A Mother by Ocean Vuong
The Skeleton Key
$0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
