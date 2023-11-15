Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

Time Is A Mother
$4.99 Time Is A Mother by Ocean Vuong
A Novel Disguise
$1.99 A Novel Disguise by Samantha Larsen
The Porcelain Moon
$2.99 The Porcelain Moon by Janie Chang
How Can I Help You?
$6.99 How Can I Help You? by Laura Sims
A Prayer for Travelers
$4.99 A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika Tomar
Sensational: The Hidden History of America's “Girl Stunt Reporters”
$1.99 Sensational: The Hidden History of America's “Girl Stunt Reporters” by Kim Todd
We The Drowned
$3.99 We The Drowned by Carsten Jensen
When Franny Stands Up
$2.51 When Franny Stands Up by Eden Robins
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Ninth House
$2.99 Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
The Wolf Den
$0.99 The Wolf Den by Elodie Harper
You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince
$1.99 You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky
Son of the Storm
$2.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Previous Daily Deals

The Followers
$1.99 The Followers by Bradeigh Godfrey
Olympus, Texas
$4.99 Olympus, Texas by Stacey Swann
The Dragon Behind Glass
$1.99 The Dragon Behind Glass by Emily Voigt
Sula
$1.99 Sula by Toni Morrison
