Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 10, 2020

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

Tuesday's Gone by Nicci French for $1.99

The Electric Woman by Tessa Fontaine for $2.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa by $1.99

Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99

What I Know For Sure by Oprah Winfrey for $2.99

The Orphan's Tale by Pam Jenoff for $2.99

The Paris Architect by Charles Belfoure for $3.74

More Myself by Alicia Keys for $2.99

A Wolf at the Table: A Memoir of My Father by Augusten Burroughs for $1.99

The Italian Teacher by Tom Rachman for $4.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Cactus by Sarah Haywood for $2.99

The Case of the Missing Marquess (Enola Holmes) by Nancy Springer for $2.99

The Library of Lost and Found by Phaedra Patrick for $2.99

Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McManus for $1.99

Girls of Brackenhill by Kate Moretti for $4.99

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman for $1.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuval for $3.99

The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs by Katherine Howe for $2.99

Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan for $0.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99

The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White for $1.99

The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $2.99