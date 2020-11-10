Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 10, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Tuesday's Gone by Nicci French for $1.99
The Electric Woman by Tessa Fontaine for $2.99
The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa by $1.99
Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99
What I Know For Sure by Oprah Winfrey for $2.99
The Orphan's Tale by Pam Jenoff for $2.99
The Paris Architect by Charles Belfoure for $3.74
More Myself by Alicia Keys for $2.99
A Wolf at the Table: A Memoir of My Father by Augusten Burroughs for $1.99
The Italian Teacher by Tom Rachman for $4.99
Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99
The Cactus by Sarah Haywood for $2.99
The Case of the Missing Marquess (Enola Holmes) by Nancy Springer for $2.99
The Library of Lost and Found by Phaedra Patrick for $2.99
Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McManus for $1.99
Girls of Brackenhill by Kate Moretti for $4.99
The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman for $1.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuval for $3.99
The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs by Katherine Howe for $2.99
Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan for $0.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White for $1.99
The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $2.99