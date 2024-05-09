Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 9, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Throne of the Fallen

$3.99

Throne of the Fallen by Kerri Maniscalco
Get This Deal
At Her Service

$3.99

At Her Service by Amy Spalding
Get This Deal
The Lost Ones

$1.99

The Lost Ones by Sheena Kamal
Get This Deal
How Do You Live?

$3.99

How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino, trans. by Bruno Navasky
Get This Deal
Unthinkable: An Extraordinary Journey Through the World's Strangest Brains

$2.99

Unthinkable: An Extraordinary Journey Through the World's Strangest Brains by Helen Thompson
Get This Deal
Asian American Histories of the United States

$2.99

Asian American Histories of the United States by Catherine Ceniza Choy
Get This Deal
The Apollo Murders

$2.99

The Apollo Murders by Chris Hadfield
Get This Deal
Before She Finds Me

$2.99

Before She Finds Me by Heather Chavez
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Our Hideous Progeny

$1.99

Our Hideous Progeny by C. E. McGill
Get This Deal
The Ocean at the End of the Lane

$1.99

The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman
Get This Deal
The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen

$1.99

The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ Charles
Get This Deal
Last Call at the Nightingale

$2.99

Last Call at the Nightingale by Katharine Schellman
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Water for Elephants

$2.99

Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen
Get This Deal
The Girl with the Louding Voice

$1.99

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré
Get This Deal
Patricia Wants to Cuddle

$1.99

Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Allen
Get This Deal
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop

$1.99

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
Get This Deal