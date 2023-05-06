Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 6, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

We Sold Our Souls
$2.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix
Home Field Advantage
$2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler
The Two Lives of Sara
$2.99 The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West
Arctic Dreams
$3.99 Arctic Dreams by Barry Lopez
In the Time of the Butterflies
$3.99 In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez
The Evidence of Things Not Seen
$1.99 The Evidence of Things Not Seen by James Baldwin
The Gifts of Imperfection
$1.99 The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
A Wrinkle in Time
$2.99 A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Stories of Eva Luna
$1.99 The Stories of Eva Luna by Isabel Allende
Days of Distraction
$1.99 Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang
All Our Hidden Gifts
$1.99 All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue
The Idiot
$5.99 The Idiot by Elif Batuman
Previous Daily Deals

The Candy House
$1.99 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Sweet Bean Paste
$5.99 Sweet Bean Paste by Durian Sukegawa
Horrorstör
$1.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix
The Family Plot
$1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins
