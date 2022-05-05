Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 5, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Get Underlined

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Get Underlined.

Today's Featured Deals

The Perfect Mother
$2.99 The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy
Get This Deal
If the Shoe Fits
$0.99 If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
Get This Deal
Beautiful Little Fools
$2.99 Beautiful Little Fools by Jillian Cantor
Get This Deal
Date Me, Bryson Keller
$1.99 Date Me, Bryson Keller by Kevin van Whye
Get This Deal
Electric Idol
$1.99 Electric Idol by Katee Robert
Get This Deal
Wandering In Strange Lands
$1.99 Wandering In Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins
Get This Deal
Lone Wolf
$1.99 Lone Wolf by Jodi Picoult
Get This Deal
Under The Udala Trees
$1.99 Under The Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Clash of Steel
$2.99 A Clash of Steel by C. B. Lee
Get This Deal
Count Your Lucky Stars
$2.99 Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur 
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Read Harder by Book Riot for $2.99

Bluebird Bluebird by Attica Locke for $2.99

The Chain by Adrian McKinty for $3.99

The Wangs vs. The World by Jade Chang for $1.99

Beartown by Fredrik Backman for $2.99

D'Vaughn & Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins for $1.99

The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale for $1.99

Memorial by Brian Washington for $1.99

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart for $2.99

Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller for $1.99

Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian Broome for $1.99

Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield for $1.99

The Lying Game by Ruth Ware for $1.99

Lakewood by Megan Giddings for $1.99

Code Girls by Liza Mundy for $3.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99

The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas for $5.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $1.99

Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti for $4.99

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99

The Dating Plan by Sara Desai for $1.99

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $1.99

She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson for $1.99

Real Life by Brandon Taylor for $1.99