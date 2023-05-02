Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 2, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Dare Me
$2.99 Dare Me by Megan Abbott
The Rice Mother
$1.99 The Rice Mother by Rani Manicka
Cook As You Are
$1.99 Cook As You Are by Ruby Tandoh
Aunty Lee's Chilled Revenge
$1.99 Aunty Lee's Chilled Revenge by Ovidia Yu
Yesterday
$3.99 Yesterday by Felicia Yap
The Candy House
$1.99 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
The Whale
$1.99 The Whale by Philip Hoare
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space
$2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Horrorstor
$1.99 Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix
Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West 
$1.99 Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West  by Katie Hickman
The Calculating Stars
$1.99 The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal 
Home Field Advantage
$2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahli Adler
Previous Daily Deals

The Mimosa Tree Mystery
$0.99 The Mimosa Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
The Skeleton Key
$3.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
The Awkward Black Man
$1.99 The Awkward Black Man by Walter Mosley
Blood Meridian
$1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy
