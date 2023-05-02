Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 2, 2023 Deals May 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Dare Me by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $1.99 The Rice Mother by Rani Manicka Get This Deal $1.99 Cook As You Are by Ruby Tandoh Get This Deal $1.99 Aunty Lee's Chilled Revenge by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal $3.99 Yesterday by Felicia Yap Get This Deal $1.99 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan Get This Deal $1.99 The Whale by Philip Hoare Get This Deal $2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West by Katie Hickman Get This Deal $1.99 The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal Get This Deal $2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahli Adler Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99 The Mimosa Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal $3.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 The Awkward Black Man by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy Get This Deal You Might Also Like May 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations 10 SFF Books Out in May 2023 You Don't Want to Miss! 40 of the Most Anticipated Beach Reads of 2023 Books About Riots, Murder, Terrorism To Be Removed from Minors at Hamilton East Public Library (IN) 9 Nightmarish New Horror Books to Read in May 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists