Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 12, 2023 Deals May 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns Get This Deal $1.99 Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid Get This Deal $1.99 The Beautiful Struggle by Ta-Nehisi Coates Get This Deal $2.99 Killing Eve: Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings Get This Deal $2.99 Let's Get Back to the Party by Zah Salih Get This Deal $1.99 Ramón and Julieta by Alana Quintana Albertson Get This Deal $1.99 The Good Lord Bird by James McBride Get This Deal $2.50 Witch Please by Ann Aguirre Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin Get This Deal $1.99 Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler Get This Deal $1.99 The Teachers by Alexandra Robbins Get This Deal $1.99 Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O'Donoghue Get This Deal $2.99 Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell Get This Deal $1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins Get This Deal $1.99 The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Award-Winning Fantasy Books You've Probably Never Heard Of 25 Books Being Made into Movies and Series in 2023 and 2024 Bigolas Dickolas is the Best of Book Twitter 10 Fantasy Books Where Math is Magic Judge a Book by Its Cover and Get a Perfect Book Recommendation 10 of the Best Fantasy Books of Summer 2023