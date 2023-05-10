Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 10, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
What the Road Said
$2.99 What the Road Said by Cleo Wade and Lucie de Moyencourt
Get This Deal
You Are Not Alone
$0.99 You Are Not Alone by Alphabet Rockers and Ashley Evans
Get This Deal
Heroes (Royal Academy Rebels #3)
$1.99 Heroes (Royal Academy Rebels #3) by Jen Calonita
Get This Deal
Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna
$1.99 Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna by Alda P. Dobbs
Get This Deal
The Pants Project
$1.99 The Pants Project by Cat Clarke
Get This Deal
Premeditated Myrtle
$1.99 Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce
Get This Deal
The Lost Ryū
$1.99 The Lost Ryū by Emi Watanabe Cohen
Get This Deal
Unseen Magic
$1.99 Unseen Magic by Emily Lloyd-Jones
Get This Deal