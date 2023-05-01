Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 1, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Gideon The Ninth
$2.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir 
The Calculating Stars
$1.99 The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal 
Daughters of the New Year
$2.99 Daughters of the New Year by E. M. Tran
Home Field Advantage
$2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahli Adler
Year of Yes
$1.99 Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes
Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West 
$2.99 Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West  by Katie Hickman
The Neapolitan Sisters
$1.99 The Neapolitan Sisters by Margo Candela
Horrorstor
$1.99 Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Sweet Bean Paste
$0.99 Sweet Bean Paste by Durian Sukegawa
No Man's Nightingale
$1.99 No Man's Nightingale by Ruth Rendell
The Awkward Black Man
$1.99 The Awkward Black Man by Walter Mosley
The Mimosa Tree Mystery
$0.99 The Mimosa Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
Previous Daily Deals

Blood Meridian
$1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy
The Skeleton Key
$3.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
The Guncle
$1.99 The Guncle by Steven Rowley
The Fifth Heart
$1.99 The Fifth Heart by Dan Simmons
