Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 1, 2023 Deals May 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $1.99 The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal Get This Deal $2.99 Daughters of the New Year by E. M. Tran Get This Deal $2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahli Adler Get This Deal $1.99 Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes Get This Deal $2.99 Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West by Katie Hickman Get This Deal $1.99 The Neapolitan Sisters by Margo Candela Get This Deal $1.99 Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $0.99 Sweet Bean Paste by Durian Sukegawa Get This Deal $1.99 No Man's Nightingale by Ruth Rendell Get This Deal $1.99 The Awkward Black Man by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $0.99 The Mimosa Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy Get This Deal $3.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 The Guncle by Steven Rowley Get This Deal $1.99 The Fifth Heart by Dan Simmons Get This Deal You Might Also Like Expand Your Bookshelf With These 8 Interstellar Books Like The Expanse The Best Sci-Fi Spaceships from Across the Galaxies Affordable Book Depository Alternatives May 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations When Children's Book Authors Don't Like Children's Books Love & Other Epic Adventures: Science Fiction Romance Books