Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Wonder
$3.99 The Wonder by Emma Donoghue
Free Food for Millionaires
$3.99 Free Food for Millionaires by Min Jin Lee
Silent in the Grave
$1.99 Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn
An American Marriage
$3.99 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
My Brilliant Friend
$3.99 My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
Ithaca
$2.99 Ithaca by Claire North
Give Me Your Hand
$3.99 Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott
Burning Roses
$0.99 Burning Roses by S. L. Huang
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Witches of New York
$1.99 The Witches of New York by Ami McKay
Hollow Kingdom
$2.99 Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton
The Sanatorium
$4.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
The Fifth Season
$2.99 The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin
Previous Daily Deals

Fevered Star
$1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse
The Trauma Cleaner
$0.99 The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein
Say Nothing
$1.99 Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe
Silver in the Wood
$1.99 Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh
