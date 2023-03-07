Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 7, 2023 Deals Mar 7, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 The Wonder by Emma Donoghue Get This Deal $3.99 Free Food for Millionaires by Min Jin Lee Get This Deal $1.99 Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn Get This Deal $3.99 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Get This Deal $3.99 My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal $2.99 Ithaca by Claire North Get This Deal $3.99 Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $0.99 Burning Roses by S. L. Huang Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Witches of New York by Ami McKay Get This Deal $2.99 Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton Get This Deal $4.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal $2.99 The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse Get This Deal $0.99 The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein Get This Deal $1.99 Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe Get This Deal $1.99 Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Books Like LEGENDS AND LATTES The Nobel Prize In Literature Winners You Need to Read Noting "Changed Complexion of Staff," Elmwood Park Public Library Board Takes Over: A Case Study in Library De-Professionalization The Bestselling Fantasy Books of All Time The Dragon's Gold: 20 of the Best Award-Winning Fantasy Books Must-Read Books Based On Your D&D Class