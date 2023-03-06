Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 6, 2023 Deals Mar 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton Get This Deal $3.99 Salvage The Bones by Jesmyn Ward Get This Deal $2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $2.99 The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $2.99 Ben and Beatriz by Katalina Gamarra Get This Deal $1.99 The Witches of New York by Ami McKay Get This Deal $4.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal $1.99 Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Little Souls by Sandra Dallas Get This Deal $1.99 Swing Time by Zadie Smith Get This Deal $1.99 The Liar’s Crown by Abigail Owen Get This Deal $1.99 Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev Get This Deal $1.99 The Whispering Dead by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $1.99 Radiance by Grace Draven Get This Deal $1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Nobel Prize In Literature Winners You Need to Read The Bestselling Fantasy Books of All Time 6 Extremely Disturbing Books You HAVE to Read Must-Read Books Based On Your D&D Class We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years 10 Books Like LEGENDS AND LATTES