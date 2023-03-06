Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 6, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Hollow Kingdom
$2.99 Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton
Salvage The Bones
$3.99 Salvage The Bones by Jesmyn Ward
The Raven Tower
$2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie
The Fifth Season
$2.99 The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin
Ben and Beatriz
$2.99 Ben and Beatriz by Katalina Gamarra 
The Witches of New York
$1.99 The Witches of New York by Ami McKay
The Sanatorium
$4.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
Code Name Verity
$1.99 Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Little Souls
$2.99 Little Souls by Sandra Dallas
Swing Time
$1.99 Swing Time by Zadie Smith
The Liar’s Crown
$1.99 The Liar’s Crown by Abigail Owen
Say Nothing
$1.99 Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe
Previous Daily Deals

The Vibrant Years
$2.99 The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev
The Whispering Dead
$1.99 The Whispering Dead by Darcy Coates
Radiance
$1.99 Radiance by Grace Draven
Fevered Star
$1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse
