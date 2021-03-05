Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 5, 2021

Harper Paperbacks. Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Harper Paperbacks.

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

Don't Read the Comments by Eric Smith for $2.99

Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson for $2.99

Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley for $1.99

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki for $2.99

The Good Girl by Mary Kubica for $1.99

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar for $2.99

Luster by Raven Leilani for $3.99

Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez for $2.99

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $3.99

Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99

Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99

City of Ghosts by Victoria Schwab for $1.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer for $1.99