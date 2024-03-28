Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 28, 2024 Deals Mar 28, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson Get This Deal $1.99 Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson Get This Deal $1.99 The Wife Before by Shanora Williams Get This Deal $5.99 Going Infinite by Michael Lewis Get This Deal $1.99 Brooklyn by Colm Toibin Get This Deal $1.99 The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz Get This Deal $1.99 One by One by Ruth Ware Get This Deal $1.99 A Botanist's Guide to Parties and Poison by Kate Khavari Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 First, We Make the Beast Beautiful by Sarah Wilson Get This Deal $1.99 Women in the Kitchen by Anne Willan Get This Deal $6.99 In the Quick by Kate Hope Day Get This Deal $1.99 The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett Get This Deal $1.99 The Little Friend by Donna Tartt Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret to a Southern Wedding by Synithia Williams Get This Deal $6.99 The Wildest Sun by Asha Lemmie Get This Deal You Might Also Like 1980s Sci-Fi Books That Aged Badly (And 4 Still Worth Reading) New Historical Fiction for Your Book Club The Best New Book Releases Out March 26, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 15 Unique Book Editions That Make Perfect Gifts Books that Break Your Heart and Put It Back Together Again