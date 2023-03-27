Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 27, 2023 Deals Mar 27, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $4.99 Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas Get This Deal $1.99 The Queer Principles of Kit Webb by Cat Sebastian Get This Deal $3.99 A Thousand Miles to Graceland by Kristen Mei Chase Get This Deal $3.99 Gormenghast by Mervyn Peake Get This Deal $2.50 Mrs. Rochester's Ghost by Lindsay Marcott Get This Deal $3.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias Get This Deal $2.99 The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho Get This Deal $1.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 Still Life by Sarah Winman Get This Deal $1.99 Sparks Like Stars by Nadia Hashimi Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $3.99 Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano Get This Deal $2.99 Uncommon Type by Tom Hanks Get This Deal $1.99 All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter Get This Deal $2.99 Sigh, Gone by Phuc Tran Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty by Anne Rice Get This Deal $2.99 A Thousand Steps by T. Jefferson Parker Get This Deal $0.99 Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender Get This Deal $0.99 An Island at War by Deborah Carr Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of the Past 10 Years The Best Science Fiction is Real: Realistic Sci-Fi to TBR 8 Books That the Authors Regretted Writing 8 Terrifyingly Claustrophobic Horror Books 10 Gothic Steampunk Books to Read by Lamplight 10 YA Books That Critics and Readers Don't Agree On