Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for March 26, 2024 Deals Mar 26, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

$2.99 The Uninvited by Cat Winters Get This Deal
$1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett Get This Deal
$2.99 The Enigma of Room 622 by Joël Dicker, Robert Bononno (trans.) Get This Deal
$2.99 The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan Get This Deal
$1.99 The Child Finder by Rene Denfeld Get This Deal
$1.99 The Little Friend by Donna Tartt Get This Deal
$2.99 Echo by Thomas Olde Heuvelt Get This Deal
$1.99 The Other Princess by Denny S. Bryce Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

$1.99 The Hobbit 75th Anniversary Edition by J.R.R. Tolkien Get This Deal
$1.99 LaRose by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal
$2.99 Yolk by Mary HK Choi Get This Deal
$1.99 Know My Name by Chanel Miller Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

$2.99 The Lord Of The Rings: One Volume by J. R. R. Tolkien Get This Deal
$2.99 The Hobbit: A Graphic Novel by J. R. R. Tolkien et al. Get This Deal
$2.99 Tales From The Perilous Realm by J. R. R. Tolkien Get This Deal
$1.99 Sir Gawain And The Green Knight by J. R. R. Tolkien Get This Deal