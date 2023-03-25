Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 25, 2023 Deals Mar 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $4.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty by Anne Rice Get This Deal $0.99 An Island at War by Deborah Carr Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Koli by M. R. Carey Get This Deal $3.99 Kitchen by Banana Yoshimoto Get This Deal $2.49 Ex Appeal by Cathy Yardley Get This Deal $0.99 What's the T? by Juno Dawson Get This Deal $1.99 Meet Me in the Bathroom by Lizzy Goodman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $4.99 The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $1.99 The Likeness by Tana French Get This Deal $1.99 Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood Get This Deal $2.99 A Good Family by A.H. Kim Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Getaway by Lamar Giles Get This Deal $1.99 The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren Get This Deal $3.82 Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle (4 Books) by Marie Benedict Get This Deal $1.99 Herding Cats by Sarah Andersen Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Science Fiction is Real: Realistic Sci-Fi to TBR The Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of the Past 10 Years Why Adults Should Read Middle Grade Books 8 Terrifyingly Claustrophobic Horror Books 10 Gothic Steampunk Books to Read by Lamplight QUIZ: Can You Guess These Famous Authors’ Most Read Books?