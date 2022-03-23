Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Flatiron Books Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

All the Feels by Olivia Dade for $2.99

Too Much: How Victorian Constraints Still Bind Women Today by Rachel Vorona Cote for $4.99

She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh for $1.99

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola for $1.99

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron for $3.99

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova for $3.99

Dear Justyce by Nic Stone for $2.99

The Good Lord Bird by James McBride for $1.99

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko for $2.99

Small Gods by Terry Pratchett for $2.99

A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight for $2.99

Sea Witch by Sarah Henning for $1.99

Zodiac by Neal Stephenson for $1.99

Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain for $2.99

I'll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson for $2.99

Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon for $2.99

Bitterblue by Kristin Cashore for $2.99

Rabbits For Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum for $1.99

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen for $2.99

How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99

Legend by Marie Lu for $2.99

A Rogue of One's Own by Evie Dunmore for $2.99

Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch for $3.99

All This Could Be Yours by Jami Attenberg for $2.99