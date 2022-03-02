Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 2, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Nightfire, publisher of Sundial

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Nightfire, publisher of Sundial.

Today's Featured Deals

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous
$1.99 On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
Firefly Lane
$1.99 Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah
Sorcerer to the Crown
$1.99 Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho
Here We Go Again
$1.99 Here We Go Again by Betty White
Memorial
$4.99 Memorial by Bryan Washington
Cleopatra: A Life
$2.99 Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff
What Big Teeth
$2.99 What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo
Messenger of Truth
$2.99 Messenger of Truth by Jacqueline Winspear
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Eyes of the Dragon
$1.99 The Eyes of the Dragon by Stephen King
My Sister, the Serial Killer
$1.99 My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
Previous Daily Deals

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price for $1.99

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado for $4.99

Me by Elton John for $2.99

Drop the Ball by Tiffany Dufu for $2.99

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko for $2.99

In a Sunburned Country by Bill Bryson for $2.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Girls on the Shore by Ann Cleeves for $0.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99

A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen for $1.99

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado for $1.99

Providence by Max Barry for $1.99

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel for $2.99

Orlando by Virginia Woolf for $1.99