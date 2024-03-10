Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 10, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

A Good Family
$2.99 A Good Family by A. H. Kim
The Crow Valley Karaoke Championships
$2.99 The Crow Valley Karaoke Championships by Ali Bryan
The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science
$2.99 The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science by Sam Kean
The Dos and Donuts of Love
$2.99 The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar
The Between
$1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie
To Get To The Other Side
$1.99 To Get To The Other Side by Kelly Ohlert
Blood Sugar
$1.99 Blood Sugar by Daniel Kraus
Mirror Girls
$2.99 Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Cutting Season
$1.99 The Cutting Season by Attica Locke
Grown
$2.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Dead Country
$2.99 Dead Country by Max Gladstone
The Kindest Lie
$1.99 The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson
Previous Daily Deals

Just the Nicest Couple
$2.99 Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica
The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
$3.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb
The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights
$1.99 The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights by Dorothy Wickenden
Glimmering
$1.99 Glimmering by Elizabeth Hand
