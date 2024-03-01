Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 1, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Under the Whispering Door
$1.99 Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
The Lonely Hearts Book Club
$1.99 The Lonely Hearts Book Club by Lucy Gilmore
Squad
$2.99 Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle
Dare Me
$2.99 Dare Me by Megan Abbott
The House Across the Lake
$1.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager
Say You'll Be Mine
$5.99 Say You'll Be Mine by Naina Kumar
A Lullaby for Witches
$2.99 A Lullaby for Witches by Hester Fox
The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl
$1.99 The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae
Slow Horses
$2.99 Slow Horses by Mick Herron
Half a World Away
$0.99 Half a World Away by Mike Gayle
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Sword Catcher
$2.99 Sword Catcher by Cassandra Clare
The Butcher of the Forest
$4.99 The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
Troublemaker
$1.99 Troublemaker by Leah Remini
The Book of Dust
$2.99 The Book of Dust by Philip Pullman
Previous Daily Deals

The Women's House of Detention
$4.99 The Women's House of Detention by Hugh Ryan
None Shall Sleep
$2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
While Justice Sleeps
$2.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
Lagoon
$1.99 Lagoon by Nnedi Okorafor
