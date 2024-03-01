Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 1, 2024 Deals Mar 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune Get This Deal $1.99 The Lonely Hearts Book Club by Lucy Gilmore Get This Deal $2.99 Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle Get This Deal $2.99 Dare Me by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $1.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager Get This Deal $5.99 Say You'll Be Mine by Naina Kumar Get This Deal $2.99 A Lullaby for Witches by Hester Fox Get This Deal $1.99 The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae Get This Deal $2.99 Slow Horses by Mick Herron Get This Deal $0.99 Half a World Away by Mike Gayle Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Sword Catcher by Cassandra Clare Get This Deal $4.99 The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed Get This Deal $1.99 Troublemaker by Leah Remini Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Dust by Philip Pullman Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Women's House of Detention by Hugh Ryan Get This Deal $2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $2.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams Get This Deal $1.99 Lagoon by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Books Out in March Kind of a Big Reel: 8 Blockbuster Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Becoming Films The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Djinn Like a Lion: 10 Splendiferous New SFF Books Out March 2024 Get To Sleuthing: 12 New Mystery Thriller Books For March 2024 Butterfly in the Sky: Reading Rainbow Documentary Coming Out