Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 9, 2023 Deals Jun 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno Get This Deal $4.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $2.99 Someday Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli Get This Deal $1.99 Gender Outlaw: On Men, Women and the Rest of Us by Kate Bornsteinn Get This Deal $1.99 A is for Arsenic by Kathryn Harkup Get This Deal $3.99 The Steampunk Bible by Jeff VanderMeer Get This Deal $4.99 Magic: The Gathering: Legends: A Visual History by Jay Annelli Get This Deal $4.99 Reading the Stars by Book Riot Get This Deal $1.99 Alias Emma by Ava Glass Get This Deal $1.99 The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen Get This Deal $2.99 SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome by Mary Beard Get This Deal $2.99 Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo, Ren Graham Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman Get This Deal $2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake Get This Deal $1.99 The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon Get This Deal $1.99 My Policeman by Bethan Roberts Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope Get This Deal $1.99 From Gay to Z by Justin Elizabeth Sayre Get This Deal $2.99 The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams Get This Deal $1.99 Suburban Hell by Maureen Kilmer Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Books of Summer 2023 Be Gay, Do Crime: 20 Must-Read LGBTQ+ Crime Novels 9 of the Best New Nonfiction Releases to Read in June 2023 Brave Books, Kirk Cameron Plan Public Library Events August 5; Public Libraries Need to Prepare The Best New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Out June 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists