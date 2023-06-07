Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 7, 2023 Deals Jun 7, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman Get This Deal $3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope Get This Deal $4.99 We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry Get This Deal $1.99 Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton Get This Deal $3.99 Class Mom by Laurie Gelman Get This Deal $2.99 Scout's Honor by Lily Anderson Get This Deal $2.99 Ashes of the Sun by Django Wexler Get This Deal $2.99 Gather The Daughters by Jennie Melamed Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake Get This Deal $1.99 The Road by Cormac McCarthy Get This Deal $1.99 White Teeth by Zadie Smith Get This Deal $1.99 The Porcelain Moon by Janie Chang Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders by Stuart Kells Get This Deal $1.99 Suburban Hell by Maureen Kilmer Get This Deal $1.99 Futuristic Violence and Fancy Suits by Jason Pargin Get This Deal $1.99 The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson Get This Deal You Might Also Like Brave Books, Kirk Cameron Plan Public Library Events August 5; Public Libraries Need to Prepare The Bible Officially Banned in Utah School District Barnes & Noble's 'Best Books of the Year So Far' List Is Here, and It's Got Something For Everyone The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Chilling New Horror Books Coming Out June 2023 The Best New Book Releases Out June 6, 2023