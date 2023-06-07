Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Nineties
$1.99 The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman
Get This Deal
Song of Blood & Stone
$3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope
Get This Deal
We Ride Upon Sticks
$4.99 We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
Get This Deal
Summer Fun
$1.99 Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton
Get This Deal
Class Mom
$3.99 Class Mom by Laurie Gelman
Get This Deal
Scout's Honor
$2.99 Scout's Honor by Lily Anderson
Get This Deal
Ashes of the Sun
$2.99 Ashes of the Sun by Django Wexler
Get This Deal
Gather The Daughters
$2.99 Gather The Daughters by Jennie Melamed
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Delilah Green Doesn't Care
$2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake
Get This Deal
The Road
$1.99 The Road by Cormac McCarthy
Get This Deal
White Teeth
$1.99 White Teeth by Zadie Smith
Get This Deal
The Porcelain Moon
$1.99 The Porcelain Moon by Janie Chang
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders
$1.99 The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders by Stuart Kells
Get This Deal
Suburban Hell
$1.99 Suburban Hell by Maureen Kilmer
Get This Deal
Futuristic Violence and Fancy Suits
$1.99 Futuristic Violence and Fancy Suits by Jason Pargin
Get This Deal
The Warmth of Other Suns
$1.99 The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
Get This Deal