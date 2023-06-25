Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 25, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Labyrinth of Dreaming Books
$1.99 The Labyrinth of Dreaming Books by Walter Moers
Get This Deal
Sinister Graves
$1.99 Sinister Graves by Marcie R. Rendon
Get This Deal
The Book of Pride
$2.99 The Book of Pride by Mason Funk
Get This Deal
Half a Soul
$2.99 Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater
Get This Deal
What's Mine and Yours
$2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
Get This Deal
The Between
$1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie
Get This Deal
Hope Never Dies
$1.99 Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer
Get This Deal
We, the Drowned
$2.99 We, the Drowned by Carsten Jensen
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

House of Hollow
$2.99 House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland
Get This Deal
Land of Shadows
$2.99 Land of Shadows by Rachel Howzell Hall
Get This Deal
Shanghai Girls
$2.99 Shanghai Girls by Lisa See
Get This Deal
I'm a Stranger Here Myself
$2.99 I'm a Stranger Here Myself by Bill Bryson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

These Fleeting Shadows
$2.99 These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall 
Get This Deal
Sister, Maiden, Monster
$2.99 Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder
Get This Deal
Reckless Girls
$2.99 Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins
Get This Deal
The Plot
$2.99 The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Get This Deal