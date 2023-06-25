Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 25, 2023 Deals Jun 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Labyrinth of Dreaming Books by Walter Moers Get This Deal $1.99 Sinister Graves by Marcie R. Rendon Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Pride by Mason Funk Get This Deal $2.99 Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater Get This Deal $2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster Get This Deal $1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie Get This Deal $1.99 Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer Get This Deal $2.99 We, the Drowned by Carsten Jensen Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland Get This Deal $2.99 Land of Shadows by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $2.99 Shanghai Girls by Lisa See Get This Deal $2.99 I'm a Stranger Here Myself by Bill Bryson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall Get This Deal $2.99 Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder Get This Deal $2.99 Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins Get This Deal $2.99 The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Horror Novel Series To Keep You Up at Night Diving into the Sub-Genre of Oceanpunk Mystery Writer Carol Higgins Clark Has Died at 66 15 of the Best New Cozy Mysteries Coming Out in the Second Half of 2023 Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next? Petrifying Predictions: Near-Future Dystopias That'll Change Your Perspective