Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 21, 2023 Deals Jun 21, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz Get This Deal $4.99 I'm So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 Tracy Flick Can't Win by Tom Perrotta Get This Deal $2.99 Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong Get This Deal $2.99 Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder Get This Deal $2.99 Girl One by Sara Flannery Murphy Get This Deal $2.99 The Color Purple by Alice Walker Get This Deal $2.99 These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Tipping the Velvet by Sarah Waters Get This Deal $2.99 This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi Get This Deal $2.99 Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins Get This Deal $1.99 Kill The Farm Boy by Kevin Hearne and Delilah S. Dawson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Secret History by Donna Tartt Get This Deal $1.99 Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro Get This Deal $1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson Get This Deal $4.99 Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Philosophical Books That Will Certainly Make You Think The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists QUIZ: Which Sub-Genre Should You Tackle Next? The Best New Book Releases Out June 20, 2023 The 10 Most F*cked Up Books We’ve Ever Read Watch This, Read That: 9 Great Shows & Films Paired With Equally Great Books