Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 21, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Plot
$2.99 The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz 
Get This Deal
I'm So Not Over You
$4.99 I'm So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson 
Get This Deal
Tracy Flick Can't Win
$1.99 Tracy Flick Can't Win by Tom Perrotta
Get This Deal
Minor Feelings
$2.99 Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong 
Get This Deal
Sister, Maiden, Monster
$2.99 Sister, Maiden, Monster by Lucy A. Snyder
Get This Deal
Girl One
$2.99 Girl One by Sara Flannery Murphy 
Get This Deal
The Color Purple
$2.99 The Color Purple by Alice Walker
Get This Deal
These Fleeting Shadows
$2.99 These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Tipping the Velvet
$1.99 Tipping the Velvet by Sarah Waters
Get This Deal
This Woven Kingdom
$2.99 This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi
Get This Deal
Reckless Girls
$2.99 Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins
Get This Deal
Kill The Farm Boy
$1.99 Kill The Farm Boy by Kevin Hearne and Delilah S. Dawson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Secret History
$1.99 The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Get This Deal
Klara and the Sun
$1.99 Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Get This Deal
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks
$1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson 
Get This Deal
Disorientation
$4.99 Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou
Get This Deal