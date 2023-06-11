Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 11, 2023 Deals Jun 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason Get This Deal $5.99 The Social Climber by Amanda Pellegrino Get This Deal $3.99 IQ by Joe Ide Get This Deal $1.99 Lily and the Octopus by Steven Rowley Get This Deal $1.99 Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian Get This Deal $2.99 Every Last Lie by Mary Kubica Get This Deal $2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim Get This Deal $1.99 The Long Hot Summer by Rochelle Alers Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 A People's History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian Get This Deal $4.99 Transcription by Kate Atkinson Get This Deal $0.99 A Pen Dipped in Poison by J.M. Hall Get This Deal $5.99 Token by Beverly Kendall Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman Get This Deal $2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake Get This Deal $1.99 Suburban Hell by Maureen Kilmer Get This Deal $2.99 Walking Practice by Dolki Min Get This Deal You Might Also Like Bookworm Reads Review: How Does it Compare to Goodreads or StoryGraph? The Best New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Out June 2023 SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE Is a Must-Watch to Understand Today's Book Ban Movement: Book Censorship News, June 9, 2023 Be Gay, Do Crime: 20 Must-Read LGBTQ+ Crime Novels Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next?