Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Darwin Affair
$2.99 The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason
Get This Deal
The Social Climber
$5.99 The Social Climber by Amanda Pellegrino
Get This Deal
IQ
$3.99 IQ by Joe Ide
Get This Deal
Lily and the Octopus
$1.99 Lily and the Octopus by Steven Rowley
Get This Deal
Like a Love Story
$1.99 Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian
Get This Deal
Every Last Lie
$2.99 Every Last Lie by Mary Kubica
Get This Deal
The City of Dusk
$2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Get This Deal
The Long Hot Summer
$1.99 The Long Hot Summer by Rochelle Alers
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A People's History of Heaven
$1.99 A People's History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian
Get This Deal
Transcription
$4.99 Transcription by Kate Atkinson
Get This Deal
A Pen Dipped in Poison
$0.99 A Pen Dipped in Poison by J.M. Hall
Get This Deal
Token
$5.99 Token by Beverly Kendall
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Nineties
$1.99 The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman
Get This Deal
Delilah Green Doesn't Care
$2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake
Get This Deal
Suburban Hell
$1.99 Suburban Hell by Maureen Kilmer
Get This Deal
Walking Practice
$2.99 Walking Practice by Dolki Min
Get This Deal