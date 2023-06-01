Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 1, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Tempests and Slaughter
$1.99 Tempests and Slaughter by Tamora Pierce
Get This Deal
The Masters of Atlantis
$4.99 The Masters of Atlantis by Charles Portis
Get This Deal
Late Migrations
$2.99 Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl
Get This Deal
Hope and Other Dangerous Pursuits
$2.99 Hope and Other Dangerous Pursuits by Laila Lalami
Get This Deal
Wash Day Diaries
$1.99 Wash Day Diaries by Jamila Rowser & Robyn Smith
Get This Deal
Magic Lessons
$1.99 Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
The Witch's Heart
$2.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
Get This Deal
Heartbreaker
$1.99 Heartbreaker by Sarah MacLean
Get This Deal
Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion
$3.99 Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion by Bushra Rehman
Get This Deal
The Disordered Cosmos
$3.99 The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Maame
$5.99 Maame by Jessica George
Get This Deal
Buried In a Good Book
$1.99 Buried In a Good Book by Tamara Berry
Get This Deal
Queenpin
$1.99 Queenpin by Megan Abbott
Get This Deal
6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did)
$3.99 6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did) by Tess Sharpe
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

You've Lost a Lot of Blood
$0.99 You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric LaRocca
Get This Deal
Wintersmith
$1.99 Wintersmith by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
Nine Liars
$2.99 Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson
Get This Deal
American Gods
$2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman
Get This Deal