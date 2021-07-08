Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Riot Headline New LGBTQ Laws in Hungary Land Bookshop With Fines

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 8, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Harper Perennial, publisher of Final Cut by SJ Watson.

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Harper Perennial, publisher of Final Cut by SJ Watson.

Today's Featured Deals

How to Pronounce Knife
$2.99 How to Pronounce Knife by Souvankham Thammavongsa
Get This Deal
Empire of Sand
$2.99 Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri
Get This Deal
Janesville
$1.99 Janesville by Amy Goldstein
Get This Deal
The Empress of Salt and Fortune
$3.99 The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Soulmate Equation
$2.99 The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren
Get This Deal
Space Opera
$1.99 Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $3.99

You are a Badass by Jen Sincero for $2.99

Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz for $1.99

When Life Gives You Lemons by Fiona Gibson for $2.99

The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu for $1.99

Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell for $2.99

The Other Emily by Dean Koontz for $4.99

A Better Man by Louise Penny for $2.99

Second First Impressions by Sally Thorne for $2.99

The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey for $2.99

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $1.99

Smoke and Mirrors: Short Fictions and Illusions by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard for $3.99

All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99

The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99

Let real book nerds recommend books to you based on your reading tastes!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!