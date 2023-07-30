Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Mercy Street
$1.99 Mercy Street by Jennifer Haigh
The Build Up
$1.99 The Build Up by Tati Richardson
The Color of Air
$1.99 The Color of Air by Gail Tsukiyama
The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock
$1.99 The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock by Imogen Hermes Gowar
Red Hood
$1.99 Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold
The Wise Women
$1.99 The Wise Women by Gina Sorell
True Grit
$4.99 True Grit by Charles Portis
The Mad Women's Ball
$1.99 The Mad Women's Ball by Victoria Mas
El Deafo
$1.99 El Deafo by Cece Bell
American Dervish
$2.99 American Dervish by Ayad Akhtar
The Mushroom Tree Mystery
$0.99 The Mushroom Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Really Good, Actually
$1.99 Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey
Woman on Fire
$1.99 Woman on Fire by Lisa Barr
Eartheater
$1.99 Eartheater by Dolores Reyes
The Shoemaker's Wife
$1.99 The Shoemaker's Wife by Adriana Trigiani
Previous Daily Deals

Homicide and Halo-Halo
$1.99 Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing
$1.99 An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green
The Swan Thieves
$2.99 The Swan Thieves by Elizabeth Kostova
Just Haven't Met You Yet
$1.99 Just Haven't Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens
