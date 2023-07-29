Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 29, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Really Good, Actually
$1.99 Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey
Woman on Fire
$1.99 Woman on Fire by Lisa Barr
Eartheater
$1.99 Eartheater by Dolores Reyes
The Shoemaker's Wife
$1.99 The Shoemaker's Wife by Adriana Trigiani
Tangerine
$1.99 Tangerine by Christine Mangan
Whereabouts
$1.99 Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri
After Hours on Milagro Street
$2.99 After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez
The Similars
$1.99 The Similars by Rebecca Hanover
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Matzah Ball
$1.99 The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer
What Never Happened (preorder)
$4.99 What Never Happened (preorder) by Rachel Howzell Hall
The Bookshop of Yesterdays
$2.99 The Bookshop of Yesterdays by Amy Meyerson
Mindwalker
$0.99 Mindwalker by Kate Dylan
Previous Daily Deals

Homicide and Halo-Halo
$1.99 Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing
$1.99 An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green
Gallant
$2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab
The Swan Thieves
$2.99 The Swan Thieves by Elizabeth Kostova
