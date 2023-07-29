Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 29, 2023 Deals Jul 29, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey Get This Deal $1.99 Woman on Fire by Lisa Barr Get This Deal $1.99 Eartheater by Dolores Reyes Get This Deal $1.99 The Shoemaker's Wife by Adriana Trigiani Get This Deal $1.99 Tangerine by Christine Mangan Get This Deal $1.99 Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri Get This Deal $2.99 After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez Get This Deal $1.99 The Similars by Rebecca Hanover Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer Get This Deal $4.99 What Never Happened (preorder) by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $2.99 The Bookshop of Yesterdays by Amy Meyerson Get This Deal $0.99 Mindwalker by Kate Dylan Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala Get This Deal $1.99 An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green Get This Deal $2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 The Swan Thieves by Elizabeth Kostova Get This Deal You Might Also Like Which Barbie Are You Based on Your Book Picks? 13 Fantasy Books That Need To Be Adapted for the Screen Explore the World This Summer With These 9 Atmospheric Mystery Novels These are the Most Assigned Novels by Women in U.S. Colleges 10 of the Best Historical Science Fiction Books Age-Restricted Library Cards Aren't a Solution. They're a Liability: Book Censorship News, July 28, 2023