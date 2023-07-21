Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 21, 2023 Deals Jul 21, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Booth by Karen Joy Fowler Get This Deal $1.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $0.99 Unraveled by Courtney Milan Get This Deal $1.99 The Ghosts of Rose Hill by R.M. Romero Get This Deal $1.99 The Refugees by Tara Sim Get This Deal $2.99 In Cold Blood by Truman Capote Get This Deal $2.99 Anger is a Gift by Mark Oshiro Get This Deal $3.99 Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 Genuine Lies by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 Timekeeper by Tara Sim Get This Deal $1.99 Murder on the Red River by Marcie Rendon Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Templars by Dan Jones Get This Deal $1.99 Run Time by Catherine Ryan Howard Get This Deal $1.99 No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood Get This Deal $2.99 Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Shutter Island by Dennis Lehane Get This Deal $2.99 The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay Get This Deal $2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $1.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barack Obama Release's His Summer Reading List for 2023 10 of the Best Historical Science Fiction Books 8 Anti-Beach Reads for Readers Who Hate "Summery Books" Here are the Bestselling Books of 2023 (So Far) Can You Match the Romance Novel to Its Opening Lines? Get Reading! These Romance Manhwa Need to Be On Your TBR