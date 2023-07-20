Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 20, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Honey & Spice
$2.99 Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola
Get This Deal
The Kiss Curse
$1.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
Get This Deal
The Templars
$1.99 The Templars by Dan Jones
Get This Deal
It's Trevor Noah
$1.99 It's Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah
Get This Deal
Soul of the Sword
$1.99 Soul of the Sword by Julie Kagawa
Get This Deal
The Ballad of Perilous Graves
$2.99 The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings
Get This Deal
A Burning
$1.99 A Burning by Megha Majumdar
Get This Deal
The Psychology of Time Travel
$1.99 The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas
Get This Deal
A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow
$1.99 A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey
Get This Deal
Shutter Island
$1.99 Shutter Island by Dennis Lehane
Get This Deal
The Cabin at the End of the World
$2.99 The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay
Get This Deal
Run Time
$1.99 Run Time by Catherine Ryan Howard
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

No One Is Talking About This
$1.99 No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
Get This Deal
The Stranded
$1.99 The Stranded by Sarah Daniels
Get This Deal
Gallant
$2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Just Another Love Song
$1.99 Just Another Love Song by Kerry Winfrey
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Outsider
$2.99 The Outsider by Stephen King
Get This Deal
Weyward
$5.99 Weyward by Emilia Hart
Get This Deal
All's Well
$1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad
Get This Deal
In His Majesty's Service
$4.99 In His Majesty's Service by Naomi Novik
Get This Deal