Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 2, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Such a Quiet Place by Megan Miranda for $2.99

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $2.99

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $3.99

Transcription by Kate Atkinson for $1.99

A Spy in the Struggle by Aya de León for $2.99

Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99

Jo & Laurie by Margaret Stohl and Melissa de la Cruz for $2.99

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart for $2.99

My Sweet Girl by Amanda Jayatissa for $1.99

Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare for $1.99

The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson for $1.99

Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw for $2.99

The Cactus by Sarah Haywood for $2.99

Everywhere You Don't Belong by Gabriel Bump for $1.99

Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee for $1.99

The Dark Lake by Sarah Bailey for $1.99

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore for $2.99

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan for $2.99

Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston for $2.99

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson for $1.99

The Invention of Nature by Andreea Wulf for $1.99

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston for $2.99

Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby for $2.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $1.99

The Wandering Earth by Cixin Liu for $2.99