Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

No One Is Talking About This
$1.99 No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
Get This Deal
The Unbroken
$2.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark
Get This Deal
Gallant
$2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Black Love Matters
$1.99 Black Love Matters by Jessica P. Pryde
Get This Deal
Impostor Syndrome
$1.99 Impostor Syndrome by Kathy Wang
Get This Deal
Calling For A Blanket Dance
$3.99 Calling For A Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah
Get This Deal
The Familiars
$2.99 The Familiars by Stacey Halls
Get This Deal
The Stranded
$1.99 The Stranded by Sarah Daniels
Get This Deal
The Children On The Hill
$1.99 The Children On The Hill by Jennifer McMahon
Get This Deal
Just Another Love Song
$1.99 Just Another Love Song by Kerry Winfrey
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

When You Were Everything
$1.99 When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk
Get This Deal
More Happy Than Not
$2.99 More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera
Get This Deal
Weyward
$5.99 Weyward by Emilia Hart
Get This Deal
The Outsider
$2.99 The Outsider by Stephen King
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Marvelous Light
$2.99 A Marvelous Light by Freya Marske
Get This Deal
The Emma Project
$1.99 The Emma Project by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal
All's Well
$1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad
Get This Deal
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi
$3.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
Get This Deal