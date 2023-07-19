Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 19, 2023 Deals Jul 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood Get This Deal $2.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark Get This Deal $2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $1.99 Black Love Matters by Jessica P. Pryde Get This Deal $1.99 Impostor Syndrome by Kathy Wang Get This Deal $3.99 Calling For A Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah Get This Deal $2.99 The Familiars by Stacey Halls Get This Deal $1.99 The Stranded by Sarah Daniels Get This Deal $1.99 The Children On The Hill by Jennifer McMahon Get This Deal $1.99 Just Another Love Song by Kerry Winfrey Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk Get This Deal $2.99 More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera Get This Deal $5.99 Weyward by Emilia Hart Get This Deal $2.99 The Outsider by Stephen King Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 A Marvelous Light by Freya Marske Get This Deal $1.99 The Emma Project by Sonali Dev Get This Deal $1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad Get This Deal $3.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Horror Books for People Who Don't Like Horror Here are the Bestselling Books of 2023 (So Far) 10 of the Best (and Worst) Fantasy Tropes The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: July 17, 2023 The Best New Book Releases Out July 18, 2023 Books With Awful Taste, But Great Execution