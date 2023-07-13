Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 13, 2023 Deals Jul 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R. F. Kuang Get This Deal $2.99 The Road Trip by Beth O'Leary Get This Deal $4.99 Piranesi by Susanna Clarke Get This Deal $2.49 Token Black Girl by Danielle Prescod Get This Deal $3.99 Troy: The Greek Myths Reimagined by Stephen Fry Get This Deal $4.99 The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal $1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $3.99 The Wrinkle in Time Quartet by Madeleine L'Engle Get This Deal $3.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty Get This Deal $4.99 In His Majesty's Service by Naomi Novik Get This Deal $1.99 An Unconditional Freedom by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $4.99 Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward Lee Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad Get This Deal $2.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller Get This Deal $2.99 Kafka On The Shore by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $1.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $4.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2023 (So Far) Clued In: 10 of the Best Mysteries and Thrillers of 2023 So Far The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals (Updated July 12) Hoopla, Overdrive/Libby Now Banned for Those Under 18 in Mississippi The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Readers (Updated July 12) The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists