Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 13, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Complete Poppy War Trilogy
$4.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R. F. Kuang
The Road Trip
$2.99 The Road Trip by Beth O'Leary
Piranesi
$4.99 Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Token Black Girl
$2.49 Token Black Girl by Danielle Prescod
Troy: The Greek Myths Reimagined
$3.99 Troy: The Greek Myths Reimagined by Stephen Fry
The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set
$4.99 The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set by Elena Ferrante
The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab
The Wrinkle in Time Quartet
$3.99 The Wrinkle in Time Quartet by Madeleine L'Engle
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi
$3.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
In His Majesty's Service
$4.99 In His Majesty's Service by Naomi Novik
An Unconditional Freedom
$1.99 An Unconditional Freedom by Alyssa Cole
Buttermilk Graffiti
$4.99 Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward Lee
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

All's Well
$1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad
The Change
$2.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller
Kafka On The Shore
$2.99 Kafka On The Shore by Haruki Murakami
The Fervor
$1.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
Previous Daily Deals

Man Made Monsters
$1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Roberts
My Killer Vacation
$1.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$4.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen
The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu
