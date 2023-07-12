Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 12, 2023 Deals Jul 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Black Queen by Jumata Emill Get This Deal $1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad Get This Deal $1.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $5.99 The Endless Vessel by Charles Soule Get This Deal $2.99 Kafka On The Shore by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $2.99 The Invitation by Lucy Foley Get This Deal $3.99 I Will Judge You By Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider Get This Deal $1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $2.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller Get This Deal $1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy & Sierra Simone Get This Deal $2.99 The Icepick Surgeon by Sam Kean Get This Deal $4.99 The Dreamblood Duology by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $2.99 Strange Weather by Joe Hill Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 When Angels Left The Old Country by Sacha Lamb Get This Deal $5.99 Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby Get This Deal You Might Also Like Clued In: 10 of the Best Mysteries and Thrillers of 2023 So Far Hoopla, Overdrive/Libby Now Banned for Those Under 18 in Mississippi 20 Must-Read Works of Historical Fiction Set in Mexico The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Readers The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out July 11, 2023