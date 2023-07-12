Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 12, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Black Queen
$2.99 The Black Queen by Jumata Emill 
All's Well
$1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad
The Fervor
$1.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
The Endless Vessel
$5.99 The Endless Vessel by Charles Soule
Kafka On The Shore
$2.99 Kafka On The Shore by Haruki Murakami
The Invitation
$2.99 The Invitation by Lucy Foley
I Will Judge You By Your Bookshelf
$3.99 I Will Judge You By Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider
Well, That Was Unexpected
$1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Change
$2.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller
Ship Wrecked
$1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Merry Little Meet Cute
$1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy & Sierra Simone
The Icepick Surgeon
$2.99 The Icepick Surgeon by Sam Kean
The Dreamblood Duology
$4.99 The Dreamblood Duology by N. K. Jemisin
Strange Weather
$2.99 Strange Weather by Joe Hill
Previous Daily Deals

Man Made Monsters
$1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Roberts
When Angels Left The Old Country
$1.99 When Angels Left The Old Country by Sacha Lamb
Quietly Hostile
$5.99 Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby
